How to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

The holidays are here, but there’s still time to do some last minute shopping for the loved ones in your life. And this week’s group of sneaker drops offers a little something for everyone on your list.

The headliner is Kanye West’s new “Blue Tint” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, and Adidas Originals has another notable launch with its new Prophere sneaker.

Jordan Brand continues a strong month with the debut of its Gatorade collaboration in a “Be Like Mike” Air Jordan 6 Retro colorway.

Shop all of these and more below.

1. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Blue Tint”

Kanye West’s latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 — and the final one of the year —is this wintry “Blue Tint” look, which has already sold out almost everywhere.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Blue Tint.” Adidas

2. Air Jordan 6 Retro “Be Like Mike”

This “Be Like Mike” style of the Air Jordan 6 Retro is an official collaboration with Gatorade with details inspired by a classic commercial for the sports drink and a colorway inspired by the sneaker’s original “Carmine” look from 1991.

Air Jordan 6 “Be Like Mike.” Nike

3. Under Armour Curry 4 “More Dimes”

Stephen Curry’s signature sneaker gets a new look this weekend with this black and gold “More Dimes” colorway.

Under Armour Curry 4 “More Dimes” Under Armour

4. Adidas Prophere

The latest delivery from Adidas Originals combines a knit upper with a chunky sole for a clash of two of the biggest trends currently in sneakers.

Adidas Prophere Adidas

5. Nike Kyrie 4

Kyrie Irving’s new Nike signature sneaker debuts in this eye-catching mismatched “Confetti” colorway, which sold out quickly at many retailers today.