9 Velvet Sneakers to Shop to Be On-Trend This Fall

Shop velvet sneakers for fall.
Net-a-Porter

Velvet shoes were a major trend last year, and they’re not going anywhere this fall, either. Neiman Marcus’ fashion director for women’s accessories Ana Maria Pimentel said told FN about the season, “The overall tone for fall continues in a rich and emotional direction. [The major themes] are embroidered and jeweled details, satin and velvet with more innovation — [such as] crushed, panne or Devoré. Personally, I am crushing over kitten-heel booties with an ’80s twist.”

So here, we offer you lots of choices for the season to step out in style:

1. Vans Velvet Old Skool 

These tan and black velvet Old Skool Vans would go perfectly with an all-black outfit.

tan and black velvet old skool sneaker vans

Buy: Vans Velvet Old Skool sneaker $65
buy it

 

2. Vans Velvet Sk8-Hi Reissue

Lace up these classic high-tops from the skate brand featuring a burgundy crushed velvet upper.

Vans Velvet Sk8-Hi Reissue

Buy: Vans Velvet Sk8-Hi Reissue sneaker $70
buy it

 

3. Vans Velvet Slip-On

Stand out in this cool green slip-on style courtesy of Vans.

 

vans green velvet slip on sneaker

Buy: Vans Velvet Slip-On sneaker $60
buy it

 

4. Vince Warren Velvet Platform

Add a little height to your wardrobe and channel Jessica Alba this fall with these charcoal velvet platforms from Vince, which are a favorite style of the actresses.

vince warren velvet platform sneaker

 

Buy: Vince Warren Slip-On Sneaker $225
buy it

5. Alexander McQueen Velvet Low-Top Wedge

You can’t go wrong with these statement-making cherry red wedged sole sneakers.

Alexander McQueen Velvet Low-Top Wedge Sneaker

Buy: Alexander McQueen Velvet Wedge sneaker $575
buy it

6. Anya Hindmarch Velvet Glitter Egg Sneaker

“Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale was spotted out in these velvet glitter egg sneakers from Anya Hinchmarch earlier this month.

Anya Hindmarch Velvet Glitter Egg Sneaker

Buy: $625
buy it

 

7. Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Superstar Velvet Sneakers

Fun purple laces add a little extra something to these burgundy velvet Superstar sneakers from Golden Goose.

golden goose deluxe brand Super Star velvet and distressed leather sneakers

Buy: Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Velvet sneakers $515
buy it

 

8. Jil Sander Velvet Sneakers

This Jil Sander style, made from plush petrol velvet and lined in supple leather, is complete with lustrous satin laces.

jil sander velvet sneakers

Buy: Jil Sander Velvet sneakers $490
buy it

 

9. Robert Clergerie Paskettn Devoré-Velvet Sneakers

Rock this avant-garde block platform sneaker from Robert Clergerie’s fall ’17 collection.

Robert Clergerie Paskettn Devoré-velvet Sneakers

Buy: Robert Clergerie Paskettn devoré-velvet sneakers $495
buy it

 

 