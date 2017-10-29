9 Velvet Sneakers to Shop to Be On-Trend This Fall

Velvet shoes were a major trend last year, and they’re not going anywhere this fall, either. Neiman Marcus’ fashion director for women’s accessories Ana Maria Pimentel said told FN about the season, “The overall tone for fall continues in a rich and emotional direction. [The major themes] are embroidered and jeweled details, satin and velvet with more innovation — [such as] crushed, panne or Devoré. Personally, I am crushing over kitten-heel booties with an ’80s twist.”

So here, we offer you lots of choices for the season to step out in style:

1. Vans Velvet Old Skool

These tan and black velvet Old Skool Vans would go perfectly with an all-black outfit.

2. Vans Velvet Sk8-Hi Reissue

Lace up these classic high-tops from the skate brand featuring a burgundy crushed velvet upper.

3. Vans Velvet Slip-On

Stand out in this cool green slip-on style courtesy of Vans.

4. Vince Warren Velvet Platform

Add a little height to your wardrobe and channel Jessica Alba this fall with these charcoal velvet platforms from Vince, which are a favorite style of the actresses.

5. Alexander McQueen Velvet Low-Top Wedge

You can’t go wrong with these statement-making cherry red wedged sole sneakers.

6. Anya Hindmarch Velvet Glitter Egg Sneaker

“Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale was spotted out in these velvet glitter egg sneakers from Anya Hinchmarch earlier this month.

7. Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Superstar Velvet Sneakers

Fun purple laces add a little extra something to these burgundy velvet Superstar sneakers from Golden Goose.

8. Jil Sander Velvet Sneakers

This Jil Sander style, made from plush petrol velvet and lined in supple leather, is complete with lustrous satin laces.

9. Robert Clergerie Paskettn Devoré-Velvet Sneakers

Rock this avant-garde block platform sneaker from Robert Clergerie’s fall ’17 collection.