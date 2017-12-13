This Woman’s Reaction Is Priceless After Ellen DeGeneres Gifts Audience With Shoes During 12 Days of Giveaways

Since the ending of the beloved Oprah’s Favorite Things on her former TV show, Ellen DeGeneres’ 12 Days of Giveaways segment, in which audience members go home with a range of sponsored products, has become hugely popular.

This year, the 49-year-old comedian kicked off the first day of giveaways by gifting the crowd a range of items from her ED by Ellen DeGeneres lifestyle brand as well as a $250 gift card to Nordstrom.

“Nordstrom has carried my ED Ellen Degeneres shoes, my handbags, my sunglasses for over two years. They make shopping really easy with all the services they offer,” the daytime talk show host shared.

While explaining the idea behind Nordstrom’s curbside pickup option, DeGeneres offered to demonstrate how it works, with one lucky audience member getting a handful of shoes as a result.

Additionally, the “Finding Dory” star and animal lover — who was forced to evacuate her California home with her pets Sunday — introduced PetCube, a pet camera that lets you see, talk and even give your furry friend treats, all from your smartphone.

A $250 gift card to Bed, Bath & Beyond, a $600 Visa gift card, a $300 Uuni oven and a six-day vacation to the The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun were also among the giveaways.

Shop the ED by Ellen DeGeneres Chapanima dog graphic sneaker.

Check out the full giveaway segment below.

