Cara Delevingne Wears Pumas in the Bath

That’s sneakers just in case you’re wondering. Puma specifically. Even more specifically, the label’s new Muse Echo style. Brand ambassador Cara Delevingne is once again fronting Puma’s spring summer 2018 DO YOU campaign and this time around she’s doing it from the bath.

Last year, Delevingne opened the debate with her documentary series DO YOU, which featured strong women with unique backgrounds and this time around the model and actress has been shot by photographer Cass Blackbird, lounging beside an eminently chic bathtub replete with foam. She’s dressed in the latest pieces of the Sportstyle Puma Women collection plus a pair of the label’s new Muse Echo sneakers.

Cara Delevingne in Puma’s DO YOU spring ’18 campaign. Puma

The shoe, done in monochrome with metallic accents, borrows graphic details from both the martial arts and the ballet world, fusing exaggerated geometrical shapes with light feminine materials. Following on from Balenciaga’s Triple S and Louis Vuitton’s spring 2018 space age kicks, the overstated silhouette is bound to capture hearts and minds. New iterations set to launch throughout 2018 are to include luxe satin fabrications in new colors.

Puma Muse Echo Puma

Buy: Puma Muse Echo $130 buy it

Also in the mix for spring is an update on the Puma creeper, the Trace Platform with stacked midsole and new rubber outsole. The first release features three seasonal colors: Olive Green, Safari and Puma Black. We don’t necessarily recommend wearing them in the tub but each to their own. Either way, it’s not difficult to see why Puma scooped Footwear News’ Marketer of the Year at last week’s FNAAs.

Puma Platform Trace Puma

Buy: Puma Platform Trace $90 buy it

Both styles are available now.