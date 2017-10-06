Break out the Bubbly for These Limited-Edition Champagne-Inspired Shoes

Puma is breaking out the bubbly with a limited-edition champagne-inspired sneaker collab out now.
The shoes are a joint project with Berlin retailer Solebox and, according to Puma, are “inspired by one particular bottle of champagne.”
Although the brand doesn’t outright mention a specific champagne, the soft shades on this special-edition Puma Blaze of Glory style look like they could have been inspired by Moët & Chandon’s Rosé Imperial.
The sneakers feature an upper that mesh a white mesh base and midsole with dark and light gray overlays, a pink heel and liner and a tan shade on the outsole. To tie the champagne-inspired theme together, the shoes even have a genuine cork footbed, which ups both the comfort and the cool factor — literally and figuratively.
The Solebox x Puma collaboration also includes a champagne-themed B.O.G. Limitless iteration.
Want more?
Rihanna’s Newest Fenty Puma Slides Are Out Now in Three Playful Styles
Selena Gomez Debuts Puma Campaign in Chic Sports Bra & Leggings
The 5 Best Sneakers for Wet Weather Out Now
How I Survived My First HIIT Workout With Puma and the NYC Ballet