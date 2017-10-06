Break out the Bubbly for These Limited-Edition Champagne-Inspired Shoes

Puma

Puma is breaking out the bubbly with a limited-edition champagne-inspired sneaker collab out now.

The shoes are a joint project with Berlin retailer Solebox and, according to Puma, are “inspired by one particular bottle of champagne.”

Although the brand doesn’t outright mention a specific champagne, the soft shades on this special-edition Puma Blaze of Glory style look like they could have been inspired by Moët & Chandon’s Rosé Imperial.

The sneakers feature an upper that mesh a white mesh base and midsole with dark and light gray overlays, a pink heel and liner and a tan shade on the outsole. To tie the champagne-inspired theme together, the shoes even have a genuine cork footbed, which ups both the comfort and the cool factor — literally and figuratively.

The Solebox x Puma collaboration also includes a champagne-themed B.O.G. Limitless iteration.

Buy: Solebox x Puma Blaze of Glory $130
