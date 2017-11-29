Bella Hadid Nearly Had a Wardrobe Malfunction in a Risky Bra and Sneakers on Vacation

Bella Hadid at the Women of the Year Awards.

After walking the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which aired last night on CBS, Bella Hadid took a much needed break with her model squad. She and her friends, including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, hit up Miami today for what looked like the best girl’s getaway ever.

Though Hadid packed stylish swimsuits for their moments on the yacht, the 21-year-old supermodel also took the lead in scheduling in some sightseeing around town. The Gig Hadid’s younger sister revved up a golf cart and drove the gang in style, no less.

Bella outside a Mansion in Miami Florida #bellahadid #hadid #kendalljenner #kendall #haileybaldwin #gigihadid #miami A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahupdates) on Nov 27, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

She rocked some casual ripped jeans, a completely unbutton white shirt, and an exposed matching bra top — which nearly ended with a wardrobe malfunction as her shirt maneuvered all the way up her torso.

She added some character to her look with printed Converse sneakers. It’s an easy daytime outfit perfect for the beach, but if you’d rather keep things more subtle with your shoes.

We recommend the Commes Des Garçon Chuck Taylors below, as they add the right amount of print with the adorable heart peaking out from the side.

Buy: Commes Des Garçon Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart High Top Sneaker $125 buy it

Bella , hailey , justine and david out in Miami #bellahadid #hadid #kendalljenner #kendall #justineskye #haileybaldwin #gigihadid #miami A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahupdates) on Nov 28, 2017 at 1:35am PST

