Yeezy Boosts Are Ariel Winter’s Go-To Gym Sneakers

When she’s not walking the red carpet or hanging out with boyfriend Levi Meaden, Ariel Winter loves to hit the gym. Even during the holidays, the “Modern Family” star continues her cardio and doesn’t take breaks. She was spotted getting her energy up as she grabbed snacks in all-black workout gear in Los Angeles yesterday.

Winter sported a laid-back look with hints of her bold sense of style. She wore a strappy black halter top with matching leggings that had flattering sheer cutouts up top and along the back. For her footwear, the actress opted for Kanye West’s popular Yeezy Boost sneakers, which currently retail online for $1,310. We know what you’re thinking — why ruin a perfectly good pair of expensive designer shoes? Technically, West’s kicks are running shoes, making them a great option for working out. The thick soles and rounded design result in solid traction along with easy movement. There’s a reason why people refer to them as Boosts.

At the same time, we understand not wanting to stretch out sneakers that cost almost as much as rent, but perhaps Winter’s Yeezys are simply her go-to post-workout sneaks. Since we didn’t see photos of her actually running through her fitness routine in the gym, it’s not fair to assume that she’s using them to work out. The shoes are undoubtedly comfortable, so you can’t really blame her for carrying them around just to put them on after pushing herself through some tough physical activity. Get a closer look below and see what you think based on how worn out they look.

Ariel Winter wears Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

