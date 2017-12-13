Ariel Winter Went Bra-Less and Rocked Yeezys at Disneyland

Ariel Winter is an absolute pro when it comes to taking bold fashion risks. The actress pulls off plunging necklines like no other and always recovers from any wardrobe malfunction. On Monday, she took her empowering sense of style on a Disneyland date with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden.

The “Modern Family” star rocked a bra-less all-black look that included a cropped tank, matching semi-sheer leggings, and a pair of Kanye West‘s Yeezys.

Considering the Happiest Place on Earth requires a lot of walking — whether you’re famous or not — Winter’s comfortable outfit was actually perfect.

The upper’s knit material is a cozy option and the bounce back from the trendy outsole on the $1,380 kicks allow for solid mobility. Though white may have been a better choice to keep away from the sun’s rays, her cropped tank and lightweight leggings still allowed her to stay cool.

Next time you’re headed down to an amusement park, make sure to keep Winter’s laid-back attire in mind.

