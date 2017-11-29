Amber Rose on Why Her Reebok ‘Muva Fuka’ Sneaker Collab Empowers Women

Reebok continues to build a strong family of female ambassadors, including Amber Rose. The outspoken model teamed up with the athletic label this year. Together, they reimagined the Reebok Freestyle Hi sneaker, giving it a luxe makeover with a cheeky statement to match.

Most notably, the shoe features gold lace locks emblazoned with the words “Muva” on one side and “Fuka” on the other. “My nickname is ‘Muva’ — that’s been my thing,” Rose told FN.

Other design treatments include a pony-hair upper in deep burgundy plus gold aglets and waxed laces. “With the pony hair, it makes it look decadent. Everything I put out there, you can wear them with a dress, sneakers or sweatsuit.”

The shoes also incorporate the female gender symbol on the sock liner as a nod to Rose’s message of female empowerment and the Freestyle’s origins as the first athletic sneaker designed for and marketed to women. “It’s the first women’s shoe from the brand, and it also correlates with my SlutWalk [women’s empowerment rally] and feminism,” Rose added. “I want to bring women’s sneakers back in style, and classics have always been in style. Reebok is the one brand that has been the s**t as far as sneakers go.”

Least Favorite Naughty Word:

“The one word I don’t like is the P-word — it ends with a Y. It’s just gross, and I can’t.”

Best Piece of Bling:

“The go-to that I wear the most is diamond earrings. I don’t have hair or wear much makeup, so I leave it to the earrings.”

Favorite Meal Splurge:

“I grew up culturally very Italian, so there were a lot of roasted peppers and spaghetti Bolognese.”

Drink of Choice:

“Crown royal and Coke.”

Most Dreaded Exercise:

“Squats, although I do that the most.”

Tattoo Regrets:

“My least favorite is paw prints on my upper thigh. I tried to cover them up, but at this point I need to get them removed. I also have vines around my stomach, but now it looks like ovaries or a cervix.”

Amber Rose’s signature Reebok Freestyle Hi COURTESY OF brand

Want More?



Amber Rose’s New Reebok Shoes Are Hitting Retailers Right Now

Amber Rose’s Slick New Reebok Collab Comes With a Naughty Statement

Amber Rose, Jordana Brewster & More Celebs Who Sizzled in Sandals at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards