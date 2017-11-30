Aldo’s Exclusive Sneaker Supports Education for the World’s Poorest Children

It was 45 years ago when Aldo was founded on three core values: Love, respect and integrity. The footwear brand continues its commitment with a new humanitarian campaign in collaboration with Global Citizen, an international advocacy organization.

Aldo released its Mx. sneaker on Tuesday in three exclusive colors to benefit “Give Back, Move Forward” — an effort that supports access to education for children in the world’s poorest countries, with a goal of reaching an estimated 264 million youngsters.

Available in deep red, black and gray mix, the shoes retail for $90 online and in stores. Aldo will donate 100 percent of net proceeds for the initiative.

“It was crucial for us to find an organization that would not only reflect our founder’s vision and philosophy in the most genuine way, but also inspire and mobilize our customer,” said senior vice president Daianara Grullon Amalfitano. “After successfully launching our genderless sneaker last summer, we sought to further celebrate the intention and values behind its creation. By extending the purpose of Mx. towards this new campaign, our goal is to elevate what the sneaker stands for and raise awareness for a project that will resonate with our global community.”

The impact will reach children across 89 countries.

Aldo enlisted a group of digital influencers to promote a social media component of the campaign with curated content under the hashtag #AldoCrew.

Last year, the brand’s Mx “genderless” sneaker launched to help raise awareness of equality and unity.

Aldo’s Mx sneaker in red. Courtesy of Aldo