Adidas Skateboarding’s Latest Collab Has Shoes That Are ‘Perfect for Everything’

Adidas Skateboarding x Alltimers Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

Adidas Skateboarding and New York City-based skate brand Alltimers have teamed up for their second capsule together. Bringing together the worlds of athleisure and comfort with the toughness and durability needed for skating, this collab blends the concepts of balance, feel and function for a cozy yet tough collection.

The limited-edition run includes the reimagined Campus Vulc model ($80), which mixes a classic court style with new features for modern skateboarding. The vulcanized sole makes the shoe ready for skateboarding performance while the upper embodies a classic court silhouette. Stylish and functional, the shoes feature a full grain leather and teasel suede on the upper. The Alltimers branding can be found on the heel cup and tongue patch. The opposite side of the heel reads: “Perfect for Everything.”

Adidas Skateboarding x Alltimers. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

Red, blue, white and teal are included in the color palette. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

The collaboration also includes a few apparel pieces and a duffle bag. A gray hoodie, sweats, long sleeve T-shirt, short sleeve T-shirt and duffle bag complement the Campus Vulc shoes and follows suit with the red, white and blue colorway showcased throughout the collection.

“Perfect for everything” emblazoned on the back of the heel. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

A martini graphic and “VIP Lounge” are emblazoned on the tongue. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

The Adidas Skateboarding x Alltimers capsule collection drops on Saturday. The pieces will be available online at addias.com.