The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now

By / 1 hour ago
Nike Zoom Fly 'Chicago'
The first weekend of October is here, which means it’s time to look back on the week’s top sneaker drops.

Fall is off to a strong start already with updated Air Jordan classics, new Rihanna x Fenty Puma styles and much more.

Shop the week’s best releases below.


1. Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Royal”

 

The Air Jordan that started it all gets another modernized Flyknit makeover this weekend in its classic “Royal” colorway.

2. Rihanna x Fenty Puma Unisex Slides

 

Rihanna’s popular Fenty Puma slide releases continue this week with several playful varsity jacket-inspired looks including this “Scarlet Ibis/Bright Green” makeup.

3. Adidas Dame 4

 

Just ahead of the NBA regular season tipoff, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard’s latest signature sneaker arrives on shelves.

4. Engineered Garments x Converse One Star

 

The Converse One Star’s strong year continues with a premium collaboration courtesy of Engineered Garments in several fall-ready looks.

5. Nike Zoom Fly “Chicago”

 

Nike delivers a special-edition Zoom Fly colorway designed for tomorrow’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

