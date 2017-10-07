The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now

The first weekend of October is here, which means it’s time to look back on the week’s top sneaker drops.

Fall is off to a strong start already with updated Air Jordan classics, new Rihanna x Fenty Puma styles and much more.

Shop the week’s best releases below.



1. Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Royal”

The Air Jordan that started it all gets another modernized Flyknit makeover this weekend in its classic “Royal” colorway.

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit ‘Royal’ Nike



2. Rihanna x Fenty Puma Unisex Slides

Rihanna’s popular Fenty Puma slide releases continue this week with several playful varsity jacket-inspired looks including this “Scarlet Ibis/Bright Green” makeup.

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Unisex Slide Puma



3. Adidas Dame 4

Just ahead of the NBA regular season tipoff, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard’s latest signature sneaker arrives on shelves.

Adidas Dame 4 Adidas



4. Engineered Garments x Converse One Star

The Converse One Star’s strong year continues with a premium collaboration courtesy of Engineered Garments in several fall-ready looks.

Engineered Garments x Converse One Star Converse



5. Nike Zoom Fly “Chicago”

Nike delivers a special-edition Zoom Fly colorway designed for tomorrow’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Nike Zoom Fly Nike

Want more?