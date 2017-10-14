The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now

With fall in full swing, sneaker brands are beginning the holiday push with new collaborations and limited-edition makeups available now.
Highlights this week include Riccardo Tisci’s newest Nikes, the continuation of Nike’s Latino Heritage Month releases, a fresh new women’s-exclusive Adidas NMD look and more.
Shop the week’s top drops below.
1. Riccardo Tisci x NikeLab Air Force 1 High
Italian designer Riccardo Tisci’s latest Nike collaboration is this NBA-inspired take on the iconic Air Force 1, which is available in black and white-based colorways.
2. Greats Pronto “Vintage Ox Blood”
The Italian-made Greats Pronto is a retro-inspired runner silhouette that just launched in three new styles for fall including the “Vintage Ox Blood” look pictured here.
3. Pomb x Air Jordan 1
Nike’s Latino Heritage Month releases continue with this Air Jordan 1 designed by Brazilian street artist Pomb. The kicks have sold out at retail from most locations, but can be found now on eBay.
4. Adidas NMD R2 PK (Women’s)
The fan-favorite Adidas NMD’s R2 sequel gets a new women’s-exclusive colorway, which is still available in a wide range of sizes from select retailers.
5. Nike Air Max 1 Premium “Wheat” aka “Flax”
Nike has begun the rollout of its 2017 “Flax” (better known as “Wheat” to many aficionados) collection, which includes this fall-ready spin on the first-ever Air Max sneaker.