5 Best Wrestling Shoes to Dominate the Mat in Style — Starting Under $50

Unlike many competitive sports, wrestling shoes shouldn’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Many of the best styles from top brands retail for $100 and under, allowing you to hit the mat with a high-performance model without spending an arm and a leg in the process.

The biggest thing to look for when shopping for wrestling shoes is a distraction-free construction that will allow you to perform at your highest level without worrying about what’s on your feet.

Shop the top picks for men available now below.

1. Adidas Combat Speed 5

With a socklike upper and stability in the areas you’ll need it most, the Adidas Combat Speed 5 is the latest addition to the brand’s wallet-friendly Combat Speed line. You can find these discounted now for $64.99.

Adidas Combat Speed 5 Eastbay

2. Asics JB Elite 3

The JB Elite 3 is endorsed by two-time Olympic medalist and four-time world champion Jordan Burroughs, so you know it’s packed with everything you need to excel on the mat including an irritation-free seamless construction and a split sole.

Asics JB Elite 3 Asics

3. Nike Freek

Nike knows a thing or two about stepping in the ring, and the Freek is proof. This breathable model features a split sole design that won’t hold you back during intense moments.

Nike Freek Eastbay

4. Asics Aggressor 3

For those who like to make a statement with their gear alone, the mat-ready Asics Aggressor 3 comes in a number of special-edition colorways such as this geometric edition.

Asics Aggressor 3 Asics

5. Adidas HVC 2

If you’re shopping on a budget, the Adidas HVC 2 is one of the best bangs for your buck you’ll find at $49.99.