Sofia Richie Flashes Abs in Crop Top & Grunge-Inspired Puma Sneakers at LAX

Sofia Richie arrived at LAX in an ab-baring crop top, baggy sweatpants and olive-colored Puma sneakers yesterday.

The model went for an athletic-inspired look, wearing a cropped black T-shirt with sleeves rolled up, low-slung sweats and her Puma kicks. Richie accessorized with oversized sunglasses and some delicate rings.

Sofia Richie steps out in a black crop top and white sweats with Puma sneakers at LAX Airport Nov. 17. Rex Shutterstock

Sofia Richie at LAX. Rex Shutterstock

Richie is the face of the Adidas Iniki Runners, but the 19-year-old often opts for a different brand’s kicks, sporting here the Puma Platform Mid Ow Sneakers. She opted for an olive green colorway, adding an autumnal element to her comfy travel look.

The model, whose father is famed singer Lionel Richie, has worn the same Puma sneakers previously, styling them with a cropped white T-shirt, leggings and an oversized coat for a trip to a skincare clinic last week.

The kicks are inspired by ’90s grungewear, featuring a high outsole and special tooling with a suede-inspired upper. In addition to the olive colorway, Puma also sells the sneakers in dark purple and black, offering some variety to potential purchasers.

Shop the sneakers, which retail for $120 a pair, below.

