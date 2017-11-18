Selena Gomez Rocks a Robe and These $600 Sneakers at AMAs Rehearsal

Selena Gomez makes her return to the American Music Awards stage tomorrow, and the singer stepped out to rehearse for her performance in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

For the practice, Gomez sported an oversized cardigan with a slip dress underneath, wearing head-to-toe white for a monochromatic look. The former Disney starlet accessorized with Tod’s sneakers.

Selena Gomez arrives to AMAs practice in Los Angeles, Nov. 15. Splash

The cream-colored, leather kicks feature a perforated brand logo on the side. The sneakers are set on a classic cupsole and feature a removable insole.

While Gomez is a Puma partner, she frequently sports shoes by Tod’s. She frequently stepped out in the brand’s loafers while filming her new movie, directed by Woody Allen, in New York this September.

Selena Gomez, clad in Tod’s shoes, sips on Starbucks on the set of her Woody Allen movie. Splash News

At rehearsal, Gomez was prepping for her performance of her tune, “Wolves.” While the 25-year-old has released several new songs within the past few months, she has not performed onstage in over a year.

Shop the kicks below.

Tod’s perforated T sneakers. Courtesy of Nordstrom

Want more?

Selena Gomez Wears Puma Ensemble and Stuart Weitzman Slip-Ons Post Workout

Selena Gomez Steps Out in Workout Clothes & Puma Creepers

Selena Gomez Wore a Crop Top to Church With These Luxe-Looking Sold-Out Zara Boots