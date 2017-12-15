You Can Work Out Like NFL Star Russell Wilson in His New Nike Sneakers

Russell Wilson is a beast in the gym. And if you want to get a solid workout in before he leads the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, you might as well do it in his Nike training sneakers.

In stores now is the Nike Zoom Train Command “RW,” a special-edition training shoe for the quarterback. The shoe, which retails for $120, is available at Nike Seattle, Nike Portland and via nike.com.

“I love that it’s lightweight, fashionable and versatile for all occasions and workouts,” Wilson said in a statement of the shoe.

The model boasts abrasion-resistant textile and synthetic construction to keep it durable, Flywire cables on the upper that work with the laces to give the user a locked-down feel, a socklike inner sleeve and the brand’s Zoom Air responsive and lightweight cushioning.

To personalize the look for Wilson, the shoe features “RW” branding on the heel tab, outsole and its upper, and cheetah print on the insole of the shoe (Nike said Wilson likens his play to the animal).

The sole of the Nike Zoom Train Command “RW.” Nike

The heels of the Nike Zoom Train Command “RW.” Nike

A look from above the Nike Zoom Train Command “RW.” Nike

