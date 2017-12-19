Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 Reebok

The latest shoe in the Reebok CrossFit Nano franchise is hitting stores next year — but there’s a way you can get a pair today.

The athletic brand is selling a limited amount of pairs of the performance training shoe on its website now through its customization platform. The CrossFit Nano 8 will be available only today to customize until its worldwide release date in 2018.

And if you’re interested in what designs some of the top CrossFit competitors would wear, looks made by Dave Castro, Camille Leblanc-Bazinet, Tia Clair-Toomey, Annie Thorisdottir, Dan Bailey and Brent Fikowski are available online now through Reebok’s shoe customization home page.

The sneaker boasts Reebok’s latest technological innovation, Flexweave, a material the brand said delivers a “balance of durability, breathability and flexibility.” Aside from Flexweave, the shoe features a minimal heel-to-toe drop for stability, a wide toe box and a new collar construction for comfort.

“The Nano franchise has brought some incredible footwear products to the market, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the Nano 8 will once again impact CrossFitters everywhere, both in training and competition,” Tal Short, product manager at Reebok, said in a statement. “Of all its many technological advances, the inclusion of our pioneering Flexweave technology is something we’re incredibly excited about. It represents a giant leap forward for us and takes the Nano to a new level of performance.”

The Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 arrives Jan. 11 in a number of colorways via store.crossfit.com, with a release on reebok.com to follow on Jan. 18.