Puma’s Notorious B.I.G. Tribute Sneakers Are Back for a Limited Time

In March, Puma collaborated with Australian knitwear brand Coogi to honor late rapper the Notorious B.I.G. The brands released a limited-edition Clyde styles with Coogi’s signature colorful patterns, and the sneakers promptly sold out the same day. For those who had enough patience to hold out from paying resell prices, the sneakers are available yet again.

Coogi x Puma Clyde Knit lateral. Barneys

The collaboration, which was inspired by the Notorious B.I.G.’s love for Coogi’s vibrant knit sweaters, used unique one-of-a-kind knits that ensured no two pairs were the same. Additional details on the sneaker include gold foil branding and 18K gold plate lace tip and eyelets.

Sizes have already begun to sell out in this style, but if you act fast, you can pick up a pair for $200 from barneys.com now.

Coogi x Puma Clyde Knit Barneys

Coogi x Puma Clyde Knit medial. Barneys

Coogi x Puma Clyde Knit top. Barneys

