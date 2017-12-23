Puma Has New Shoes With Cushioning Made Out of Beads

In recent years, experimental sneaker cushioning such as Adidas Boost and Nike VaporMax have won over consumers, and now Puma is the latest brand to try its hand at a unique midsole setup with its new Jamming shoe.

The Puma Jamming features a midsole made up of what the brand calls NRGY beads. The beads move freely inside of the shoe with the foot and “jam” together upon impact for shock absorption.

“We always look to create products that change the game, whether it’s for athletes or for those who just want to look good,” said Karin Baust, general manager of running and training at Puma. “When we were looking at comfort and energy return, we realized that there was no shoe on the market that offers an entirely bespoke experience when walking or running in a shoe,. The way the beads shift in the sole of the shoe with your movements means that every footstep you take will be supported perfectly by a new formation of beads. This really is as tailored as it gets.”

Puma Jamming ($160) Puma

In addition to the first-of-its-kind midsole, the Puma Jamming features the brand’s proprietary EvoKnit technology for socklike comfort.

The Puma Jamming is available now for $160 from select Puma retailers and the brand’s e-commerce site.

Puma Jamming Puma

Puma Jamming medial side. Puma

