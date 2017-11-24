Melania Trump Steps Out in $50 Sneakers to Celebrate Thanksgiving With US Coast Guards

Melania Trump is known for her love of designer footwear. But she sported a more casual look for Thanksgiving as she and her husband, President Donald Trump, spoke to Coast Guards in Florida yesterday.

For the occasion, the first lady wore a checkered button-down shirt and black trousers, which she paired with navy low-top Converse sneakers that retail for just $50. She finished off her understated look with a baseball cap.

Melania and Donald Trump speak to US Coast Guards in Riviera Beach, Fla. on Thanksgiving Day. Rex Shutterstock

Images posted to the official FLOTUS Instagram show the president and first lady handing out sandwiches, chips and fruit to members of the Coast Guard to celebrate their service on Thanksgiving.

Thrilled to spend part of our Thanksgiving with the local Coast Guard station in Florida. Thank you to all members of the military who keep us safe! #HappyThanksgiving2017 A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:14am PST

Although Melania mostly opts for pumps — her favorite designers are Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin — this is not the first time she has opted for casual kicks.

The 47-year-old chose the same Converse while gardening at the White House in September, and she has also stepped out in Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, a popular choice among the celebrity set.

