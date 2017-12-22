Here Are the Sneakers That Are Flying off the Shelves Before the Christmas Holiday

Sneakers are a popular gift for the holidays. And some of today’s best boutiques across the country are selling similar styles.

Isack Fadlon, owner of Sportie LA in Los Angeles, said Vans is hot right now.

“We’re seeing a demand for Vans Old Skool and Sk8 Hi,” Fadlon said.

And the love for Vans classics is also prevalent for the holiday season on the East Coast, according to Extra Butter and Renarts co-owner Ankur Amin and West NYC owner Lester Wasserman.

Adidas is a brand that Fadlon and Wasserman stated is doing well in Sportie LA and West NYC doors. The Ultra Boost is working well for both stores, while the NMD, Superstar, Stan Smith, Campus and Gazelle silhouettes are flying off the Sportie LA shelves.

In Extra Butter, Renarts and Sportie LA, Converse is doing well, specifically with its iconic Chuck Taylor All Star silhouette.

Fadlon also noted that New Balance is selling abundantly at Sportie LA.

Amin mentioned a brand that’s doing well in his Extra Butter and Renarts doors that Fadlon and Wasserman didn’t speak about: Nike.

“The fourth-quarter lineup from the Swoosh has been doing great. Air Force 1 basics have been checking on the heels of the high-profile drops they did with Virgil [Abloh], [Travis] Scott, Roc-a-Fella, etc.,” he said. “LeBron and Kyrie signature lines have been better received than their previous few. [And] Air Max, especially the 97, are still moving.”