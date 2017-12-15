7 French Girl Style Ideas for Holiday Gifting — And the Parisian Fashion Rules You Need to Know

The French girl is generally heralded as the epitome of chic – probably because she is. Just ask Parisian it girl and fashion icon Caroline de Maigret, who has French girl style all sewn up.

So, if you are buying a holiday gift for a French girl or even an aspiring French girl, here are some pointers to set you on your way: Keep to a white and navy palette, use red advisedly, and, avoid novelty socks at all costs.

1. LE SNEAKER

Comon Projects Courtesy

This understated white sneaker is a favorite with our ultimate stylish French girl, Caroline de Maigret. An antidote to logo mania, only those in the know will recognize the subtle numbering on the side that marks it out as being by Common Projects.

2. LE BLUE MARINE

APC navy sweater Courtesy

A navy sweater is the white T-shirt of the French girl’s closet. You can guarantee she’ll have one for every occasion, however, a luxe addition to the collection will never go amiss.

3. LE PHOTO

Fuji Instax Mini Courtesy

An instant camera is the chicest way to capture the holiday party action. Footwear News has even spotted these appearing on the front row at Paris Fashion Week. White is the only acceptable color. Obviously.

4. LE BANANE

Fila Belt Bag Courtesy

Nineties sports label, Fila, is having itself a renaissance in the City of Light. Just don’t call this bag a fanny pack, the cognoscenti term is la banane, due to its curvature, and resemblance to, well, a banana. Do not even consider wearing this around the waist. Only to be applied over the shoulder or cross body s’il vous plaît.

5. LA CASQUETTE

Natasha Zinko cap Courtesy

Yes, we know Christian Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri sent the beret down her spring ’17 runway. But French girls don’t actually wear them. Just leave it to Lady Gaga and Victoria’s Secret models. This option by Natasha Zinko, however, is perfect for the salle sportif (gym).

6. LES CHAUSETTES

Semaine x Sabine Getty socks Courtesy

Unlike Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid and friends, French girls do not subscribe to the comedy sock. However, you can just about get away with this collaboration with Sabine Getty. It works in the spirit of irony.

7. LE VRAI ROUGE

Marc Jacobs red nail polish Courtesy

Popping a nail polish into the toe of her stocking? Be warned, the French girl is very particular about the color of her pedicure. It absolutely has to be red. Or more to the point “le vrai rouge.” This shade by Marc Jacobs will do nicely, thank you very much.