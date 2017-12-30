How to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

The last week of 2017 was a strong one for sneakers, with high-profile drops including Ronnie Fieg’s LeBron 15 collaboration and the final piece of the Air Jordan “Gatorade” capsule.

Finish off the year right by shopping the week’s top drops below.

1. Kith x Nike LeBron 15

Ronnie Fieg caps off his award-winning year with one of his most impressive projects yet: a three-sneaker collaboration with Nike on LeBron James’ signature shoe. The range includes two lifestyle colorways and a performance style including the “Rose Gold” version pictured below.

Kith x Nike LeBron 15 “Rose Gold.” Kith

2. Air Jordan 6 “Gatorade”

If you’ve ever wanted to be like Mike, you (almost) can with this official Gatorade collaboration from Jordan Brand. The collection has been released throughout the month and is finished off with this premium suede take on the Air Jordan 6. This style released today and sold out quickly, but you can find it now on the secondary market from the link below.

Air Jordan 6 “Gatorade.” Nike

3. Adidas Prophere

Adidas’ new Prophere sneaker gets a fresh new look this week in this gray-based style. Hits of energetic infrared bring the look to life, while the model’s signature sole stands out in a textured white.

Adidas Prophere Adidas

4. Under Armour Curry 4 “More Range”

Before the release of Under Armour’s first Curry 4 Low, Stephen Curry’s signature model takes on this black-based look with iridescent details.

Under Armour Curry 4 “More Range.” Under Armour

5. Nike Air More Uptempo “NYC”

It’s been a big year for the retro Nike Air More Uptempo, and the brand finished off the model’s 2017 campaign in a big way with a three-sneaker city pack including this New York Yankees-inspired look.