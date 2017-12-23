How to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

With Christmas on the horizon, this week’s top sneaker releases are dominated by Nike and Jordan Brand.

The best drops of the last holiday stretch are made up of new and old looks alike. Top picks include LeBron James’ rookie retro sneakers, premium Nike Sportswear retros, the latest from Kyrie Irving’s signature sneaker and more.

Shop the week’s best sneaker launches below.

1. Nike Air Zoom Generation

The first LeBron James retro sneaker rollout continues with this original Air Zoom Generation colorway. James wore this colorway for road games during his rookie season in 2003-04, and the style hasn’t been seen on retail shelves since — until now.

Nike Air Zoom Generation Nike

2. Nike Air Max 97 Premium “US Camo”

Nike’s global Air Max 97 Premium pack made a stop in the USA this week with this tiger camouflage look featuring removable flag patches.

Nike Air Max 97 Premium “USA Camo” Nike

3. Air Jordan 13 Retro “Altitude”

For the first time since 2005, the Air Jordan 13 “Altitude” has returned in its original form, complete with leather side panels unlike 2010’s mesh-covered reissue.

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Altitude.” Nike

4. Nike Kyrie 4

Kyrie Irving’s new “Ankletaker” Nike signature shoe is inspired by one of the speedy Boston Celtics star’s nicknames and comes in a black and white colorway with colorful midsole speckles.

Nike Kyrie 4 Nike

5. Nike Air More Uptempo “Atlanta”

The retro Air More Uptempo basketball sneaker had a strong year with highlights including a Supreme collaboration and the model’s first women’s-exclusive style. To close out the year, Nike Sportswear issued a “City Pack” including this Atlanta-inspired makeup, complete with a Georgia peach embroidery at the heel.