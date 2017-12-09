Holiday Gift Guide: The Top Sneaker Related Stocking Stuffers

You don’t have to go all-out and purchase a pair of shoes to spread holiday cheer to the sneakerhead in your life this season.

Whether your budget is tight or you’re looking for the perfect stocking stuffer, the sneaker lovers in your life are sure to appreciate the gifts featured here.

Wrap up your holiday shopping today with one — or all — of these ideas below.

1. Crep Protect Cleaning Kit

Sneakers can be expensive, and Crep Protect’s numerous cleaning products ensure that your investment will last for years to come. This all-in-one kit includes a premium brush, protector spray, cleaner and on-the-go wipes.

Crep Protect sneaker cleaning kit. Crep Protect

2. Foot Locker Gift Card

If you can’t decide on a pair of sneakers for that special someone in your life, a Foot Locker gift card is a thoughtful way to show some holiday cheer.

Foot Locker gift card. Foot Locker

3. Kick Posters Sneaker Print

Over the last decade, sneakers have evolved into a full-on art form, and Kick Posters’ sneaker prints are the perfect way to immortalize your favorite footwear.

Kick Posters Off-White x Air Jordan 1 print. Kick Posters

4. Rope Lace Supply Shoelaces

Sneaker customization is at an all-time high thanks to Virgil Abloh’s DIY spirit and Nike’s Makers Label experiences, and one of the easiest ways to get in on the fun is by swapping your stock shoelaces with something unique, such as these reflective styles from Rope Lace Supply.

Rope Lace Supply reflective 3M laces. Rope Lace Supply

5. “Sneakers” Book

Sneaker culture wouldn’t be where it is today without the groundwork laid by the figures featured in this book. Newcomers and studied sneakerheads alike will appreciate this comprehensive look at the stories behind some of the most important shoes ever.