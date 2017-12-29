Hailey Baldwin Opts for Leggy Look in Micro-Shorts & On-Sale Adidas Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin went for a leggy look while out in Miami yesterday. The model sported a baggy jersey with tiny cutoff shorts, finishing off her look with bright yellow Adidas sneakers for a pop of color.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin 💛 (@haileybaldwinsssisback) on Dec 29, 2017 at 6:21am PST

She added some extra flair to her look with a studded handbag, oversize sunglasses and layered necklaces.

Baldwin is known for her street-style savvy and ability to mix unexpected pieces — like an oversize jersey and canary yellow sneakers — into a cohesive look. The 21-year-old took home the Footwear News Achievement Award for Style Influencer of the Year in November.

Although Baldwin steps out in heels for red carpet appearances and on the catwalk, she often sports sneakers while out and about. While the Adidas Stan Smith — a lifestyle sneaker — is a frequent choice of hers, she demonstrates here that an athletic sneaker can look chic with denim.

Baldwin stepped out in these particular sneakers in July. Then she went for an athletic look as she wore the kicks while heading to the gym, pairing them with a black sports bra and leggings for a pop of color to her monochromatic workout look.

The model’s sneakers retail on Amazon for $130, but they are currently on sale for $104.95. The kicks feature a rubber sole and a net mesh upper for stability and airflow. Adidas also makes them in a cherry red colorway.

Adidas Performance Women’s Adizero Ubersonic 3 w Tennis Shoe Courtesy of Amazon.com

