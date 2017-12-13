People Have Plenty to Say About Gigi Hadid’s Armpit Hair in New Video

Gigi Hadid on the runway at Isabel Marant.

Gigi Hadid’s armpits caused quite the stir Monday.

After appearing to go au naturale for Love magazine’s 2017 Advent Calendar video series, the supermodel’s underarm hair quickly garnered plenty of reactions from social media users.

While some criticized the cover girl’s lack of grooming, with comments such as: “Did she forget to shave?” and “ew, it looks nasty,” others quickly came to her defense.

Why is everyone so upset about Gigi Hadid having armpit hair? It’s a natural thing, men always have armpit hair everywhere, why can’t women have hair? pic.twitter.com/WZrJWnmCHy — Renezmee (@ItsRenezmee) December 11, 2017

However, according to TMZ, sources close to Gigi claim that the supposed hair was actually just “loose fibres and residue left behind from a cropped navy jacket she was wearing on-set.”

Hadid rocked a red Gigi x Tommy Hilfiger collection sports bra and matching leggings paired with a navy cropped jacket from Reebok and silver metallic sneakers for the shoot, where she shows off myriad impressive kickboxing moves.

