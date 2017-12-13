People Have Plenty to Say About Gigi Hadid’s Armpit Hair in New Video

By /
isabel marant ready to wear spring
Gigi Hadid on the runway at Isabel Marant.
Rex Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid’s armpits caused quite the stir Monday.

After appearing to go au naturale for Love magazine’s 2017 Advent Calendar video series, the supermodel’s underarm hair quickly garnered plenty of reactions from social media users.

While some criticized the cover girl’s lack of grooming, with comments such as: “Did she forget to shave?” and “ew, it looks nasty,” others quickly came to her defense.

However, according to TMZ, sources close to Gigi claim that the supposed hair was actually just “loose fibres and residue left behind from a cropped navy jacket she was wearing on-set.”

Hadid rocked a red Gigi x Tommy Hilfiger collection sports bra and matching leggings paired with a navy cropped jacket from Reebok and silver metallic sneakers for the shoot, where she shows off myriad impressive kickboxing moves.

Shop Gigi’s bra at 40 percent off.

TOMMY HILFIGER Tommy x Gigi sports bra

Buy: Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hilfiger sports bra $46
buy it

Shop metallic sneakers from Gigi Hadid’s collection for Reebok.

reebok classic leather

Buy: Reebok Classic Leather L sneaker $85
buy it

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Pulls Out of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid Nearly Tripped on Her Dress in Christian Louboutins Last Night

Gigi Hadid Created These Holiday Styles for Stuart Weitzman — And They’re Quite Practical