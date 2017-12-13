People Have Plenty to Say About Gigi Hadid’s Armpit Hair in New Video

Gigi Hadid’s armpits caused quite the stir Monday.
After appearing to go au naturale for Love magazine’s 2017 Advent Calendar video series, the supermodel’s underarm hair quickly garnered plenty of reactions from social media users.
While some criticized the cover girl’s lack of grooming, with comments such as: “Did she forget to shave?” and “ew, it looks nasty,” others quickly came to her defense.
However, according to TMZ, sources close to Gigi claim that the supposed hair was actually just “loose fibres and residue left behind from a cropped navy jacket she was wearing on-set.”
🎄Happy Monday! Day 11 of #LOVEADVENT is @gigihadid “I love seeing everyone else's videos. It's celebratory of epic human beings and always pushes boundaries.” Says Gigi “The fashion circle is a family, so the Love Advent kind of feels like a Holiday Year Book in a way. Headmaster Grand style.” #STAYSTRONG💥Link in bio to full film Director @philpoynter Fashion Editor @sallylyndley Make-up @hungvanngo Hair @cameronjon Casting @bitton and @twodadstwokids Music @nathangregorywilkins and @richardxbm DOP @hashtaghankoff Production @serlinassociates Post Production @millchannel and @millbeautychannel Editor @kateowenedit
Hadid rocked a red Gigi x Tommy Hilfiger collection sports bra and matching leggings paired with a navy cropped jacket from Reebok and silver metallic sneakers for the shoot, where she shows off myriad impressive kickboxing moves.
Shop Gigi’s bra at 40 percent off.
Shop metallic sneakers from Gigi Hadid’s collection for Reebok.
Want more?
Gigi Hadid Pulls Out of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Gigi Hadid Nearly Tripped on Her Dress in Christian Louboutins Last Night
Gigi Hadid Created These Holiday Styles for Stuart Weitzman — And They’re Quite Practical