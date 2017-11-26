Gift Guide: The 5 Best Nike Sneakers to Buy This Holiday Season

Nike fans have dozens and dozens of sneaker styles to choose from this holiday season, but FN has narrowed down the search to simplify your shopping experience.

Top picks include classic retro looks such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Max 97, along with newer models like the Air VaporMax and Zoom Fly.

Give them what they really want this season by shopping the kicks below.

1. Air Jordan 1 High OG “Wheat”

Nike’s “Wheat” styles — nicknamed “Golden Harvest” for 2017 — have become a staple of the brand’s lifestyle collections, and this year, the OG Air Jordan 1 gets the treatment for the first time ever.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Wheat.” Nike

2. Air Max 97 ‘Atlantic Blue’

To celebrate the Air Max 97’s 20th anniversary, Nike reissued this original “Atlantic Blue” colorway, which was part of the model’s debut run in 1997.

3. Air VaporMax

Whether you’re interested in trying Nike’s groundbreaking Air VaporMax sneaker for the first time or want to add new styles to your collection, the holiday season is the perfect time to make the purchase.

Nike Air VaporMax Nike

4. Zoom Fly SP

If you want something a bit under-the-radar but still coveted by those in the know, consider the Zoom Fly SP, which was featured as part of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection.

Nike Zoom Fly SP “Shanghai.” Nike

5. Terra Sertig

For those who need a sneaker that can double as a boot in winter conditions, Nike’s Terra Sertig is ready for action on the streets, trails and everywhere in between.