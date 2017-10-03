Converse’s Trendiest Sneaker of 2017 Is Now Ready for Fall

Although the Chuck Taylor All Star is undoubtedly Converse’s most iconic sneaker, another one of the brand’s retro basketball shoes has taken the spotlight in 2017.

The Converse One Star is currently one of the brand’s trendiest models. It’s thriving through collaborations with the likes of rapper Tyler, the Creator and labels such as Engineered Garments, which means there are seemingly countless styles to choose from.

For fall, it’s hard to go wrong with this brown wheat-colored “Raw Sugar” mid-top look in nubuck. It’s outfitted with durable materials and a grippy rubber outsole that will be able to withstand seasonal weather, but most of all, it just looks great.

If you’re weighing contenders to add to your fall sneaker rotation, this Converse One Star Mid is worth considering. It also comes in black, gray and olive green colorways, but it’s hard to top this wheat makeup for fall.

Converse One Star Mid front Nordstrom

Converse One Star Mid top Nordstrom

Converse One Star Mid medial side Nordstrom

Converse One Star Mid outsole Nordstrom

Want more?

Converse Made Limited-Edition Chuck Taylors for All 30 NBA Teams

Mid-Century Furniture Inspires Rapper ASAP Nast’s Converse Collab Dropping Tomorrow

The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now