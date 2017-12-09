The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now

With the holidays fast approaching, sneaker shoppers have plenty to choose from including a number of great releases from this week alone.

Top picks for the first full week of December include Travis Scott’s Nike Air Force 1 collaboration, the holiday Air Jordan 11 colorway, Kanye West’s latest Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” look and more.

Shop the week’s best below.

1. Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1

Travis Scott’s Nike Air Force 1 collaboration arrives as part of the multi-sneaker “AF-100” collection and features customizable Swoosh logos and patches.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Nike

2. Air Jordan 11 “Win Like ’96”

This holiday season’s Air Jordan 11 release arrives in a Chicago Bulls-inspired red look that’s selling out quickly from many retailers.

Air Jordan 11 “Win Like ’96” Nike

3. Adidas Yeezy Powerphase

Kanye West’s ’80s-inspired Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” style arrives in a new tonal gray look following a spring debut in cream white.

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas Adidas

4. Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “Ugly Christmas Sweater”

Massachusetts-based retailer Concepts gets festive with the “Ugly Christmas Sweater” Nike SB Dunk High, a continuation of previous collaborations with the athletic brand’s skate label. The colorful look is available in all sizes.

Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “Ugly Christmas Sweater.” Nike

5. Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG

The retro Air Jordan 9 sneaker received a limited-edition boot makeover in a familiar olive green color scheme. It’s already sold out from many retailers, but you can pick it up now from the link below.