The 5 Best Retro Sneakers Out Now for a Vintage Look

Trends will come and go, but certain retro sneakers are timeless. If you want to pick up a new pair of retro sneakers that actually shows its age, you’ll find plenty of choices here.

Top picks include Nike Air Max shoes from the late ’80s, Converse and Puma sneakers that are probably older than you and more.

Shop the best retro sneakers out now for a vintage look below.

1. Nike Air Max 1 Premium

In 1987, Nike changed the sneaker cushioning world forever with the introduction of its first shoe with visible Air, the Air Max 1. This premium rendition comes in earthy tones with just the right amount of color.

Nike Air Max 1 Premium Nike

2. Reebok Club C 85

If you’re looking for a similar but different look to Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Powerphase sneakers, the classic Reebok Club C can get the job done well.

Reebok Club C 85 Reebok

3. Adidas Forum Low

When it comes to classic Adidas shoes, styles such as the Stan Smith and Superstar are ubiquitous, but you’d be remiss to overlook shoes like this Forum Low, which was just released in a crisp white leather colorway.

Adidas Forum Low Adidas

4. Puma Suede Classic

This “Natural Warmth” colorway of the Puma Suede Classic is a great way to heat things up this winter. The model celebrates its 50 year anniversary next year, so get a head start on the festivities by picking up a pair of these.

Puma Suede Classic Puma

5. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 High

You’ll be hard pressed to find a sneaker more iconic than the Converse Chuck Taylor, especially in this retro 70 variation which includes details that stay faithful to the shoe’s original form.