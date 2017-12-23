The Best Retro Sneakers That Don’t Look Retro

Retro doesn’t have to mean old.

Some of the most ahead of their time and avant-garde sneaker designs around are actually from the archives of top athletic brands.

Whether it’s Reebok’s futuristic Instapump Fury (pictured above), Nike’s trail-ready Humara sneaker, or the Kanye West-approved Adidas Climacool, there are a number of ways to get retro style without looking dated.

See what we mean by shopping the top picks below.

1. Reebok Instapump Fury OG

 

With a design so ahead of its time buzzing fashion label Vetements couldn’t resist a collaboration, the Reebok Instapump Fury debuted in 1993, but it still somehow looks like something from the future.

Buy: Reebok Instapump Fury OG $165
2. Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE

 

One of the more polarizing Jordan low-top designs, this Air Jordan 11 IE did away with the mid-top version’s defining patent leather overlays for a mesh-backed elephant print treatment.

Buy: Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE $170
3. Fila Bubbles

 

First released in 1997, the Fila Bubbles followed suit with the bold, in-your-face branding seen on many ’90s models, but did so in a way that still looks fresh today.

Buy: Fila Bubbles $100
4. Nike Air Humara 17

 

Nike’s trail-ready Air Humara sneaker has always been a cult favorite, and this year, the look was catapulted into the streetwear mainstream courtesy of Supreme.

Buy: Nike Air Humara 17 $140
5. Adidas Climacool 1

 

With an emphasis on ventilation, the Adidas Climacool feels just as cool as it looks. Originally released in 2002, this runner remains one of the brand’s most forward-thinking designs.

Buy: Adidas Climacool 1 $119.95
