The Best Retro Sneakers That Don’t Look Retro

Retro doesn’t have to mean old.

Some of the most ahead of their time and avant-garde sneaker designs around are actually from the archives of top athletic brands.

Whether it’s Reebok’s futuristic Instapump Fury (pictured above), Nike’s trail-ready Humara sneaker, or the Kanye West-approved Adidas Climacool, there are a number of ways to get retro style without looking dated.

See what we mean by shopping the top picks below.

1. Reebok Instapump Fury OG

With a design so ahead of its time buzzing fashion label Vetements couldn’t resist a collaboration, the Reebok Instapump Fury debuted in 1993, but it still somehow looks like something from the future.

Reebok Instapump Fury OG Reebok

2. Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE

One of the more polarizing Jordan low-top designs, this Air Jordan 11 IE did away with the mid-top version’s defining patent leather overlays for a mesh-backed elephant print treatment.

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE Nike

3. Fila Bubbles

First released in 1997, the Fila Bubbles followed suit with the bold, in-your-face branding seen on many ’90s models, but did so in a way that still looks fresh today.

Fila Bubbles Hanon

4. Nike Air Humara 17

Nike’s trail-ready Air Humara sneaker has always been a cult favorite, and this year, the look was catapulted into the streetwear mainstream courtesy of Supreme.

Nike Air Humara 17 Nike

5. Adidas Climacool 1

With an emphasis on ventilation, the Adidas Climacool feels just as cool as it looks. Originally released in 2002, this runner remains one of the brand’s most forward-thinking designs.

Adidas Climacool 1 Zappos

Want more?

Nike’s First-of-Its-Kind Air VaporMax Sneaker Is Getting a Bootlike Makeover in 2018

These Limited-Edition ‘Lux’ Adidas Ultra Boosts Are Available Right Now

These Adidas Ultra Boost Shoes Coming Out in 2018 Are Made of Recycled Ocean Waste