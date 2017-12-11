The Best Men’s Designer Sneakers Under $500

If you’re looking to splurge a bit during your holiday shopping, you’ve come to the right place.

Selected sneaker styles from top brands including Comme des Garcons, Maison Margiela, Visvim and more can be picked up for under their original retail prices this season — if you know where to look.

Take advantage of these year-end deals while they last, because many sizes are already selling out.

1. Visvim Huron Mesh Moc

Visvim is known for making some of the most unique heritage-inspired styles on the market, but the Japanese brand’s one-of-a-kind looks often come at a price. Thankfully, certain styles can be found on sale, such as this high-top Huron Mesh Moc in the brand’s signature brown suede.

Visvim Huron Mesh Moc Barneys

2. Rip Offs Type One Run

With a chunky midsole and a paneled runner-inspired upper, the Type One Run from Rip Offs ticks almost every box on the current trend checklist. It’s also more affordable than ever, down to $269 from its normal price of $450.

Rip Offs Type One Run Barneys

3. Public School Artel

Sneaker lovers may know Public School for its ultra-premium Air Jordan collabs, but the brand also has a number of great in-house offerings such as this black-and-white Artel style.

Public School Artel Barneys

4. Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1

In what is undoubtedly one of the quirkiest Nike Air Force 1 collaborations in the sneaker’s 35 year run, Comme des Garçons covers the iconic shoe in plastic dinosaur molds. This style is originally priced at $470, but is on sale now for nearly $200 off.

Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Barneys

5. Maison Margiela 1988

In the sneaker community, Maison Margiela is perhaps best know for its “Replica” reinterpretation of the German army trainer, but that’s only the beginning of the French fashion house’s footwear offerings. This 1988 runner normally retails for nearly $600, but is currently on sale for nearly half its original price.