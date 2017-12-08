6 Best Limited-Edition Sneakers to Buy This Holiday Season

Your sneakerhead friend probably wants kicks this holiday season but try getting them a pair they don’t already have. Shop below from a list of the best limited-edition sneakers to buy for the holiday season.

Air Jordan 4 x Kaws “Black”

Jordan Brand and pop art designer Kaws deliver another take on the Air Jordan 4 silhouette. After previously releasing a “Gray” colorway in March, the “Black” iteration created serious buzz and became one of the most coveted sneakers of 2017.

Air Jordan 4 x Kaws StockX

Yeezy Wave Runner 700

The most recent silhouette from the mind of rap star Kanye West and Adidas is the Yeezy Wave Runner 700. A variation from the usual Yeezy aesthetic, the Wave Runner will help keep any collection stay current.

Yeezy Wave Runner 700 StockX

Nike SB Dunk Low “Black Pigeon”

Streetwear brand Staple and Nike are back with another version of the popular Nike SB Dunk Low. The shoe celebrates both the 15-year anniversary of the Nike Dunk and the 20-year anniversary of Staple design. The shoe’s limited qualities and hyped up reputation left most sneakerheads empty-handed when they dropped via SNKRS on Nov. 11.

Nike SB Dunk Low “Black Pigeon” StockX

New Balance 990v4 x Stüssy “Cream”

New Balance teamed up with streetwear brand Stüssy to create a “Cream” colorway for the 990 silhouette. With the dad shoe trend being ever-popular this year, New Balance and Stüssy’s limited-edition sneaker is a great representation of the hype.

New Balance x Stüssy “Cream” StockX

Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 x Parley for the Oceans “Coral Bleaching”

Adidas teamed up with Parley for the Oceans in an initiative to repurpose ocean plastic for sneakers. The popular Ultra Boost 3.0 silhouette features a “Coral Bleaching” colorway that has light blue throughout the Primeknit upper.

Adidas Ultraboost 3.0 x Parley StockX

Vans Era 95 DX x Fear of God White/Black

Vans and streetwear brand Fear of God teamed up for a sneaker collab that included two colorways featured on three silhouettes. The Era 95 DX White/Black was one of the more coveted of the collab and makes the perfect gift for anyone who missed out on the initial release.