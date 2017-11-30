The Best Limited-Edition Sneaker Releases of the Month

As the holiday season creeps up quickly, athletic brands have already begun dipping into their stash of special-edition releases.

Top highlights from November include the global launch of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1 from Nike’s “The Ten” collection, Kanye West’s most colorful Adidas Yeezy Boosts yet and Nike Vote Forward winner Sean Wotherspoon’s retro-inspired Air Max hybrid.

Shop November’s best limited-edition launches below.

1. Off-White x Air Jordan 1

After a prerelease in September, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1 from “The Ten” collection with Nike was launched globally in November. Despite its increased availability, the FN 2017 Shoe of the Year recipient was still hard to come by and is consistently reselling for upwards of $1,000.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten.” Nike

2. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi Frozen Yellow”

Kanye West’s Adidas line got its biggest injection of color yet this month with the “Semi Frozen Yellow” Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The highlighter-like style is rumored to be the most limited-edition Yeezy Boost 350 V2 thus far

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi Frozen Yellow.” Adidas

3. Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 VF

Ahead of Nike’s 2018 Air Max Day celebration in March, the brand gave vintage store owner Sean Wotherspoon’s corduroy-covered Air Max 1/97 an early release at just two stores in the world: Richmond, Va.’s Need Supply Co. and Undefeated in Los Angeles. If you can’t wait for the wider release next year, this pair is available now on the aftermarket.