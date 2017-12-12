The Best Holiday-Themed Sneakers Available Now

One of the most exciting parts of the holiday season is dressing up. Whether you’re attending a get-together with co-workers or just want to do your part to spread holiday cheer, there are a variety of ways to get festive.

For some inspiration, start with the shoes and shop our picks for the best holiday-themed sneakers available right now.

1. Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “Ugly Christmas Sweater”

If you really want shoes that stand out and scream Christmas, it’s going to be hard to top this ugly-sweater-inspired look from Massachusetts-based retailer Concepts. The multicolored kicks come in sizes for the entire family — but you’ll have to pay a premium, as they’ve already sold out at retail.

Concepts x Nike SB Dunk “Ugly Christmas Sweater” Nike

2. Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star “Holiday” custom

If the inline offerings from top brands aren’t what you’re seeking this season, consider creating your own custom take on the classic Converse Chuck Taylor with holiday-themed colors and details.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star custom. Converse

3. Peanuts x Vans Slip-On

Vans pays homage to “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with these Slip-Ons featuring characters from “Peanuts.”

Peanuts x Vans Slip-On Sneaker Politics

4. Air Jordan 11 “Win Like ’96”

Although it doesn’t have an official holiday connection per Jordan Brand’s official marketing — the colorway is instead tied to the Chicago Bulls’ 1996 season — it’s hard to top the festive cheer of this patent leather-covered Air Jordan 11 Retro. The style has sold out from most retailers but can be found now on eBay.