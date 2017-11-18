The 5 Best ‘Dad’ Sneakers Out Now

In case you missed it, the awkwardly clunky shoe styles you’re used to seeing your dad wear are fast becoming one of the hottest trends in sneakers.

Thanks to new colors, designs and materials, your dad’s bulky kicks are now cooler than ever. Whether it’s Kanye West’s Yeezy line or Balenciaga’s celebrity-favorite Triple S trainer, there’s been no escaping this craze — and it looks poised to carry over well into 2018.

If you’re looking for ways to get in on the bubbling trend, shop one of these hand-picked styles below.

1. Balenciaga Triple S

If you want to really dive head first into the chunky dad shoe-inspired trend, there’s no better choice than Balenciaga’s Triple S. However, demand for the kicks is currently far outweighing their supply, so you’ll have to pay a premium price tag to get your hands on what is arguably the season’s hottest look.

Balenciaga Triple S Balenciaga

2. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner

Along with the Balenciaga Triple S, Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner is one of the main models driving the current dad-esque trend, and thanks to its unique color blocking and Boost cushioning, it’s also one of the best.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner Yeezy Supply

3. Gucci Rhyton

Fans of the pre-distressed look will want to consider the Gucci Rhyton, the Italian fashion house’s recent take on revamped retro runner styles.

Gucci Rhyton Gucci

4. Acne Studios Sofiane

Perhaps the most unique look on this list, Acne Studios’ Sofiane sneaker combines an aggressive mutli-panel upper with an even more striking midsole.

Acne Studios Sofiane Acne Studios

5. New Balance 990v4

As great as newer styles are, it can be hard to top a reliable classic such as the New Balance 990v4, which is something of a forefather to the current bulky runner trend.