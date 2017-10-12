5 Sneakers That Are Perfect for Halloween Costumes

There’s still plenty of time to put together the perfect Halloween costume and believe it or not, it can all start at the footwear.

Building a costume around the proper pair of sneakers will give your look a boost of authenticity and attention to detail. See what we mean below with our picks below.



1. Kanye West: Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas”

Kanye West fans have a number of sneakers at their disposable to emulate the rapper-designer this Halloween, but the Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” is the most accessible of them all, with semi-wallet-friendly prices.

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” Stadium Goods



2. Kurt Cobain: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s contributions to modern style are immeasurable, but it’s the timeless Chuck Taylor that stands out as his go-to sneaker choice.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Converse



3. Jaden Smith: New Balance Pro Court 213

Jaden Smith is known for pushing the boundaries of style, but his latest sneaker choice is surprisingly subtle with the skate-ready New Balance Pro Court 213. To make them even closer to Smith’s pair, wear them over the next few weeks ahead of Halloween for a broken-in look.

New Balance Pro Court 313 New Balance



4. Marty McFly/LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14 “2015” aka “Mag”

While you probably aren’t willing to splurge on the power-lacing Nike Mag just for a Halloween costume, there’s another way to get the McFly look without breaking the bank. Or, you can also dress up as the face of this particular sneaker, LeBron James.

Nike LeBron 14 “2015” aka “Mag” Nike



5. Forrest Gump: Nike Classic Cortez Leather

When it comes to iconic sneaker moments on the big screen, Forrest Gump’s prominent feature of the Nike Cortez is in a class of its own. The brand recently reissued the model in the same colorway featured in the movie — running across the country is optional, of course.