The 5 Most Versatile Men’s Shoes to Buy This Winter

With the holiday season here, one of the best ways to make your dollar stretch is to invest in a pair of shoes you can wear almost everywhere.

Why buy sneakers and formal shoes if you can pick up one pair that does the job of both?

Shop the most versatile options around now below.

1. Vans Sk8 Hi Reissue Lux

If you want to keep it classic and classy at the same time, look to this Sk8 Hi reissue from Vans in a rich premium brown leather that will outlast that of many shoes which costly near twice as much.

Vans Sk8 Hi Reissue Lux Nordstrom

2.Prada Linea Rossa New Americas Cup

Prada’s America’s Cup sneakers are the stuff of legend in the sneaker world, inspiring countless spin-offs and styles, and this version is classy enough to wear in a multitude of settings.

Prada Linea Rossa New Americas Cup Sneakers Nordstrom

3. Maison Margiela MM1 Leather Sneakers

Part boot, part sneaker, these Maison Margiela MM1 high-tops are durable enough to be worn all winter long and stylish enough to wear everywhere from the cleaners to the club.

Maison Margiela MM1 Leather Sneakers Barneys

4. Saint Laurent Classic Leather High-Top

For a luxe spin on the ubiquitous all-black shoe, consider Saint Laurent’s Italian-made high-top, which has the style of a sneaker but can be easily dressed up for a more formal look.

Saint Laurent Classic Leather High-Top Saks Fifth Avenue

5. Barneys x Adidas Superstar 80s Deconstructed

Barneys’ BNY Sole Series includes the retailer’s take on classic shoes, and this version of the Adidas Superstar gives the nearly 50-year-old sneaker a sleek deconstructed makeover.