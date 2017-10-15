The 5 Best Training Shoes That Can Withstand a Downpour

There’s nothing more deflating than the feeling of conquering a strenuous workout only to have your moment of triumph literally rained upon as you step outside in an unexpected downpour and end up with saturated, soggy sneakers.

As fall/winter weather slowly but surely makes its way to the U.S., there are a number ways to keep your feet comfortable and dry without putting your workout routine on hold.

If inclement weather is in the forecast, toss one of these in your gym bag just to be safe.



1. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shield

A favorite among weightlifters for its flat, stable sole, the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star comes in a number of water-resistant variations, such as this Shield canvas iteration.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shield Converse



2. New Balance 623v3

With an emphasis on function over form, the New Balance 626v3 isn’t the flashiest style on the market, but it is one of the most resilient trainers for downpours thanks to its rugged leather upper.

New Balance 623v3 New Balance



3. Under Armour Fat Tire 2

Perfect for cardio days, the Under Armour Fat Tire 2 is a water-repellant runner with plenty of support and a sturdy platform suitable for a variety of activities.

Under Armour Fat Tire 2 Under Armour



4. Nike Free TR7 Shield

The Free TR7 Shield has all of the lightweight flexibility you’ve come to expect from Nike’s Free line with enhanced water-resistant properties thanks to the brand’s Shield technology.

Nike Free TR7 Shield Zappos



5. Adidas Alphabounce 5.8 Zip

Although it’s marketed as a runner, the winterized Adidas Alphabounce 5.8 Zip has plenty of support and stability for the gym with added water-resistant tech you won’t find in the standard version.