The 5 Best Sock Sneakers You Can Still Wear This Winter

Winter is fast approaching, which means many of your go-to sneakers may not be cut out for the season’s unpredictable and unforgiving weather.

If you need a pair that can take on winter’s worst while still looking stylish, shop our top picks below.

1. Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain

With its water-resistant Primeknit upper and socklike ankle collar, Adidas’ fan-favorite Ultra Boost is ready for all-season use with this All Terrain variation, which is available now in several styles.

2. Nike Air Presto Mid Utility

This look is reminiscent of the fan-favorite Acronym x Nike Air Presto collaboration and features water-resistant capabilities.

3. Nike Komyuter SE

If laces aren’t your thing, the Nike Komyuter SE is worth considering. It features a customizable fit with a magnetic strap across the top of the foot and an adjustable toggle at the heel.

4. Puma Tsugi Kori Hi

Puma’s Tsugi line is ready for winter with this waterproof iteration known as the Kori Hi.

5. Palace x Adidas Palace Pro 2

Skate and streetwear specialists Palace recently served up this waterproof Adidas sneaker collaboration, which can still be found on the aftermarket for decent prices.