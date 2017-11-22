The 5 Best Sneakers You Can Customize Online Right Now

If you’re looking for a unique gift for the holidays, consider customizing a pair of sneakers for a one-of-a-kind look.

Top brands including Adidas, Converse, Nike and Vans offer custom sneakers you can design online and have shipped to your doorstep with turnaround times as quick as three weeks.

Get some holiday shopping inspiration below with the best customizable sneakers available now.

1. Vans Old Skool

Vans Old Skool Custom Vans

The black and white Vans Old Skool is everywhere these days, but did you know you can create your own custom version with prints and patterns to stand out from the ordinary?

2. Pendleton x Nike Air Max 1 iD

Nike Air Max 1 Pendleton iD Nike

Nike’s customizable Pendleton options have become an annual thing, and this year, the brands have offered a selection of marled Pendleton wools across classic Swoosh silhouettes.

3. Converse One Star

Converse One Star Custom Converse

The Converse One Star’s signature star logo allows for countless color combinations on this custom option.

4. Reebok Instapump Fury

Reebok Instapump Fury Custom Reebok

Reebok’s Your Reebok custom platform allows you to personalize nearly every piece of the Instapump Fury, and the brand is also offering 30 percent off with code YR30 before Nov. 24.

5. Adidas mi EQT ADV

Adidas mi EQT ADV Adidas

The retro-inspired Adidas EQT ADV can be customized on the brand’s mi Adidas platform, and shoppers can receive 25 percent off with code MIADI25 until Nov. 28.