The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now

This weekend’s best sneakers include new colorways of The Weeknd’s Puma XO Parallel collaboration, the Nike LeBron 15, Under Armour Curry 4 and more.

Shop the week’s best drops below.

1. Nike LeBron 15 “Ashes”

LeBron James’ new signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 15, gets a new black and white-based “Ashes” colorway this weekend.

Nike LeBron 15 “Ashes.” Nike

2. The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel

The Weeknd’s ongoing Puma collaboration gets a brand new colorway this weekend with this olive take on the XO Parallel sneaker.

The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel Puma

3. Nike Air Max 95 “Nocturne”

Nike’s women’-exclusive “Nocturne” collection includes this patent leather-accented look, which can still be picked up for retail now.

Nike Air Max 95 “Nocturne.” Nike

4. Under Armour Curry 4

After a quick sell out of the Under Armour Curry 4 “Championship Pack,” Stephen Curry’s latest signature shoe gets another new style, which has also already sold out at retail. However, you can still pick it up now for a small premium.

Under Armour Curry 4 Under Armour

5. Nike Vandal “Doc Brown”

While the auto-lacing Nike Mag from “Back to the Future Part II” takes most of the shine, this orange Nike Vandal worn by Doc Brown is arguably just as notable, and it’s available now.