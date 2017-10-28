The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now

By
Under Armour Curry 4
Under Armour Curry 4 white/black
Under Armour

This weekend’s best sneakers include new colorways of The Weeknd’s Puma XO Parallel collaboration, the Nike LeBron 15, Under Armour Curry 4 and more.

Shop the week’s best drops below.

1. Nike LeBron 15 “Ashes”

 

LeBron James’ new signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 15, gets a new black and white-based “Ashes” colorway this weekend.

Nike LeBron 15 Ashes Nike LeBron 15 “Ashes.” Nike
Buy: Nike LeBron 15 'Ashes' $185
2. The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel

 

The Weeknd’s ongoing Puma collaboration gets a brand new colorway this weekend with this olive take on the XO Parallel sneaker.

The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel Puma
Buy: The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel $220
3. Nike Air Max 95 “Nocturne”

 

Nike’s women’-exclusive “Nocturne” collection includes this patent leather-accented look, which can still be picked up for retail now.

Nike Air Max 95 Nocturne Nike Air Max 95 “Nocturne.” Nike
Buy: Nike Air Max 95 'Nocturne' $170
4. Under Armour Curry 4

 

After a quick sell out of the Under Armour Curry 4 “Championship Pack,” Stephen Curry’s latest signature shoe gets another new style, which has also already sold out at retail. However, you can still pick it up now for a small premium.

Under Armour Curry 4 Under Armour Curry 4 Under Armour
Buy: Under Armour  Curry 4 from $175
5. Nike Vandal “Doc Brown”

 

While the auto-lacing Nike Mag from “Back to the Future Part II” takes most of the shine, this orange Nike Vandal worn by Doc Brown is arguably just as notable, and it’s available now.

Nike Vandal Doc Brown Nike Vandal “Doc Brown.” Nike
Buy: Nike Vandal 'Doc Brown' $90
