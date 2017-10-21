The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now

This week’s top sneaker releases bring a variety of new styles, including the latest signature shoes for NBA stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Elsewhere, Rihanna’s Fenty Puma collaboration continues with the most colorful Cleated Creeper styles yet, the Air Jordan 32 gets a retro-inspired look, and Adidas delivers a brand new Primeknit silhouette.

Shop all of the week’s best launches below.

1. Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper

Rihanna’s university-inspired drops continue this week with this colorful take on the Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper.

Rihanna x Puma Fenty Cleated Creeper Puma

2. Nike LeBron 15 “Ghost”

Nike celebrated the start of the NBA season by launching LeBron James’ latest signature sneaker in this cream-colored “Ghost” makeup, which has already sold out from retailers.

Nike LeBron 15 “Ghost.” Nike

3. Air Jordan 32 “Bred”

The Air Jordan 32’s retro DNA gets updated with an iconic black and red color scheme, which you can still find at retail right now.

Air Jordan 32 “Bred.” Nike

4. Adidas F/1.4 Primeknit

Adidas delivers a brand-$new silhouette for fall/winter ’17 with the F/1.4 Primeknit, which is available in both low-top and boot forms.

Adidas F/1.4 Primeknit Stylebop

5. Under Armour Curry 4 “Championship Pack”

The sneaker release of the week that will set you back the most is Stephen Curry’s Under Armour 4 “Championship Pack,” which comes with accoutrements celebrating the star baller’s 2017 title win.