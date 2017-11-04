The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now

With November here, the week’s top sneaker releases lean toward a more seasonal approach with high-top sneaker boots and dark palettes. That’s not to say it’s all dreary, though, as there’s heavy doses of color from the likes of Tyler, the Creator x Converse and Rihanna x Fenty Puma.

See al of the week’s best by shopping our top picks below.

1. Tyler, the Creator x Converse Golf le Fleur

After putting his signature colorful aesthetic on the classic Converse One Star, Tyler, the Creator moves on to his own signature shoe, the Golf le Fleur. It’s sold out at retail, but can be found on the aftermarket now.

Tyler the Creator x Converse Golf le Fleur Converse

2. Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot

Rihanna’s Fenty Puma sneakers received a Chelsea boot makeover this week and are still available from the brand’s e-commerce site in three styles.

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot Puma

3. Nike SF AF-1 High

Nike’s Special Field Air Force 1 (better known as the SF AF-1) gets its highest release yet with this bootlike take on the retro-inspired look, which is available in a variety of colorways.

Nike SF AF-1 High Nike

4. Ronnie Fieg x Adidas Nemeziz 17 Ultra Boost 17+

Adidas and Kith follow up their spring ’17 soccer collaboration with a range of new performance apparel and footwear including this triple-black take on the Nemeziz 17 Ultra Boost.

Kith x Adidas Nemeziz 17 Ultra Boost 17+ Kith

5. Nike Zoom Fly “NYC”

Nike’s limited-edition marathon-themed Zoom Fly releases continue with this nod to New York City’s race on Sunday.