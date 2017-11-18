The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now

Hopefully you have some cash leftover after last week’s stacked lineup of sneaker releases, because this week is arguably just as good.

For starters, there’s the newest Adidas Yeezy Boost style in a neon yellow colorway. Other noteworthy drops include Nike’s philanthropic 2017 Doernbecher Freestyle collection.

1. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi Frozen Yellow”

 

If you blinked, you probably missed your chance at Kanye West’s latest release, the neon “Semi Frozen Yellow” Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi Frozen Yellow.” Adidas
Buy: Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Semi Frozen Yellow' from $800
2. Air Jordan 12 “Doernbecher”

 

Every year, a classic Jordan silhouette gets the “Doernbecher” treatment, and this year’s version is the black and pink Air Jordan 12 created by Carissa Navarro.

Air Jordan 12 Doernbecher Air Jordan 12 “Doernbecher.” Nike
Buy: Air Jordan 12 'Doernbecher' from $350
3. Fear of God x Vans Era 95 DX

 

After debuting last holiday season, Fear of Gods’ Vans collaboration continues with new sneakers including this corduroy-clad take on the Era.

Fear of God x Vans Era Fear of God x Vans Era 95 DX. The Good Will Out
Buy: Fear of God x Vans Era 95 DX from $490
4. Adidas Dame 4 “Glow in the Park”

 

Adidas pays tribute to Damian Lillard’s love for roller skating with this glow-in-the-dark colorway of his Dame 4 signature sneaker.

Adidas Dame 4 Adidas Dame 4 “Glow in the Park.” Adidas
Buy: Adidas Dame 4 'Glow in the Park' $115
5. Nike Air More Uptempo “Doernbecher”

 

Another highlight sneaker from Nike’s 2017 Doernbecher Freestyle collection is this colorful Air More Uptempo designed by Brody Miller.

Nike Air More Uptempo Doernbecher Nike Air More Uptempo “Doernbecher” Nike
Buy: Nike Air More Uptempo 'Doernbecher' from $380
