The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Human Race
Pharrell Williams x Adidas Human Race NMD TR.
Adidas

The holiday shopping season is heating up fast, and many top athletic brands are getting the ball rolling early with several noteworthy sneaker releases.

Pharrell Williams’ Adidas collaboration steals the spotlight this week, but there’s also major launches from Staple x Nike, Future x Reebok and more.

Shop the week’s top drops below.

1. Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD TR

 

Pharrell’s fan-favorite Adidas Human Race NMD releases continue with four colorful new hiking-inspired looks. As expected, the sneakers sold out immediately, but you can still pick them up now if you’re willing to pay a little extra.

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Human Race NMD TR Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD TR. Adidas
Buy: Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD TR from $450
2. Staple x Nike SB Dunk Low “Black Pigeon”

 

12 years after the original sneaker’s debut, Jeff Staple revisited his coveted Nike SB Dunk “Pigeon” theme with premium materials and an updated color scheme.

Staple x Nike SB Dunk Low Black Pigeon Staple x Nike SB Dunk Low “Black Pigeon” Nike
Buy: Staple x Nike SB Dunk Low 'Black Pigeon' from $275
3. Air Jordan 11 “Win Like ’82”

 

It’s not often that an Air Jordan 11 release is still available this long after its launch, but if you act fast, you can still pick up this North Carolina Tar Heels-inspired colorway at retail now.

Air Jordan 11 Win Like 82 Air Jordan 11 “Win Like 82.” Nike
Buy: Air Jordan 11 'Win Like '82' $220
4. Adidas NMD R1 “Color Static”

 

Pharrell’s Human Race styles weren’t the only noteworthy Adidas NMDs to drop this week — there’s also this striking multicolor look, which has sold out from most retailers.

Adidas NMD R1 Color Static Adidas NMD R1 “Color Static.” Adidas
Buy: Adidas NMD R1 'Color Static' from $229
5. Future x Reebok Furikaze

 

Rapper Future’s Reebok sneaker collaborations continue with this hybrid model that blends the brand’s classic Kamikaze and Instapump Fury sneakers and adds a fashionable touch with premium materials.

Future x Reebok Furikaze Future x Reebok Furikaze Reebok
Buy: Future x Reebok Furikaze $250
