The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now

The holiday shopping season is heating up fast, and many top athletic brands are getting the ball rolling early with several noteworthy sneaker releases.

Pharrell Williams’ Adidas collaboration steals the spotlight this week, but there’s also major launches from Staple x Nike, Future x Reebok and more.

Shop the week’s top drops below.

1. Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD TR

Pharrell’s fan-favorite Adidas Human Race NMD releases continue with four colorful new hiking-inspired looks. As expected, the sneakers sold out immediately, but you can still pick them up now if you’re willing to pay a little extra.

Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD TR. Adidas

2. Staple x Nike SB Dunk Low “Black Pigeon”

12 years after the original sneaker’s debut, Jeff Staple revisited his coveted Nike SB Dunk “Pigeon” theme with premium materials and an updated color scheme.

Staple x Nike SB Dunk Low “Black Pigeon” Nike

3. Air Jordan 11 “Win Like ’82”

It’s not often that an Air Jordan 11 release is still available this long after its launch, but if you act fast, you can still pick up this North Carolina Tar Heels-inspired colorway at retail now.

Air Jordan 11 “Win Like 82.” Nike

4. Adidas NMD R1 “Color Static”

Pharrell’s Human Race styles weren’t the only noteworthy Adidas NMDs to drop this week — there’s also this striking multicolor look, which has sold out from most retailers.

Adidas NMD R1 “Color Static.” Adidas

5. Future x Reebok Furikaze

Rapper Future’s Reebok sneaker collaborations continue with this hybrid model that blends the brand’s classic Kamikaze and Instapump Fury sneakers and adds a fashionable touch with premium materials.