The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now



If you’re still on the hunt for that perfect holiday gift, you may very well find what you’re looking for among this week’s sneaker releases.

Top picks include the latest from Kaws x Air Jordan, a new look for the Adidas Ultra Boost and more limited-edition collaborations.

Shop the week’s best below.

1. Kaws x Air Jordan 4

After releasing in a gray colorway in the spring, Kaws’ Air Jordan 4 collaboration goes all black for the holidays. The limited-edition look was offered exclusively via a raffle on Kaws’ website and is now reselling for far over its retail price ($350).

Kaws x Air Jordan 4 black. Kaws

2. Nike Air Force 1 Low “Roc-A-Fella”

In 1999, Nike made a promo-only run of these Air Force 1s bearing the logo of Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records label. Nearly two decades later, the premium look returns with its first-ever public release.

Nike Air Force 1 “Roc-A-Fella.” Nike

3. Adidas Ultra Boost “Multicolor”

Adidas’ popular multicolor Primeknit covers the Ultra Boost in a new navy-based shade available for preorder now. Orders are expected to begin shipping by Wednesday.

Adidas Ultra Boost “Multicolor.” Adidas

4. Stash x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon

Nike’s long-running partnership with NYC graffiti icon Stash continues with this blue-hued take on the Air Zoom Spiridon retro runner from the ’90s.

Stash x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Nike

5. Air Jordan 1 “Top 3 Gold”

After an exclusive launch at ComplexCon in November, the Air Jordan 1 “Top 3 Gold” was rereleased for Cyber Monday and sold out just as quickly as the prerelease.