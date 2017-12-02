The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now

The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of
Kaws x Air Jordan 4
If you’re still on the hunt for that perfect holiday gift, you may very well find what you’re looking for among this week’s sneaker releases.

Top picks include the latest from Kaws x Air Jordan, a new look for the Adidas Ultra Boost and more limited-edition collaborations.

Shop the week’s best below.

1. Kaws x Air Jordan 4

After releasing in a gray colorway in the spring, Kaws’ Air Jordan 4 collaboration goes all black for the holidays. The limited-edition look was offered exclusively via a raffle on Kaws’ website and is now reselling for far over its retail price ($350).

Kaws x Air Jordan 4 black.
Buy: Kaws x Air Jordan 4 $2,500
2. Nike Air Force 1 Low “Roc-A-Fella”

In 1999, Nike made a promo-only run of these Air Force 1s bearing the logo of Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records label. Nearly two decades later, the premium look returns with its first-ever public release.

Nike Air Force 1 "Roc-A-Fella."
Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Roc-A-Fella' from $200
3. Adidas Ultra Boost “Multicolor”

Adidas’ popular multicolor Primeknit covers the Ultra Boost in a new navy-based shade available for preorder now. Orders are expected to begin shipping by Wednesday.

Adidas Ultra Boost "Multicolor."
Buy: Adidas Ultra Boost 'Multicolor' $180
4. Stash x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon

Nike’s long-running partnership with NYC graffiti icon Stash continues with this blue-hued take on the Air Zoom Spiridon retro runner from the ’90s.

Stash x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon
Buy: Stash x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon from $200
5. Air Jordan 1 “Top 3 Gold”

After an exclusive launch at ComplexCon in November, the Air Jordan 1 “Top 3 Gold” was rereleased for Cyber Monday and sold out just as quickly as the prerelease.

Air Jordan 1 "Top 3 Gold."
Buy: Air Jordan 1 'Top 3 Gold' from $550
