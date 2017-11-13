The 5 Best Sneaker Boots Out Now

Sneakerheads tend to have a love-hate relationship with sneaker boots, but you shouldn’t dismiss the high-top styles completely.

Although there have been a fair share of ill-advised attempts at turning fan-favorite models into winter-ready footwear over the years, there are a number of sneaker boots available now that are worth your consideration.

Whether you’re seeking an updated take on your go-to kicks or want to try out a brand new look, you’ll find a number of options to choose from here.

1. Nike SF AF-1 High

Nike’s popular Special Field Air Force 1 sneaker gets taken to new heights with this bootlike update, which features a customizable lacing system and reflective camouflage details.

2. Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot

Rihanna’s Fenty Puma collaboration gears up for winter with this hybrid amalgamation of her Cleated Creeper sneaker and a traditional Chelsea boot.

3. New Balance 990v4 Mid

Thanks to the chunky sneaker trend that’s invading streetwear, the American-made New Balance 990v4 has never looked cooler, and this mid-top version is built to take on winter’s worst weather.

4. Adidas AF 1.3 Primeknit

Although knitted uppers might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of winter boots, Adidas has equipped this AF 1.3 model with weather-resistant Primeknit and insulation to ensure comfort and warmth all season long.

5. Vans Sk8-Hi MTE

The great thing about the Vans Sk8-Hi MTE is that it doesn’t drastically alter the original’s design — there’s still everything you’ve come to love about the Sk8-Hi, but with a hardwearing bootlike makeover.